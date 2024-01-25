Evans man accused of murdering woman at Washington Road motel

An Evans man is accused of murdering a 51-year-old Evans woman early Thursday at the Masters Inn on Washington Road in Augusta.

Michael Mitchell, 53, of Evans, is charged with murder, according to a news release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Just after midnight Thursday, deputies responded to the Masters Inn at 3027 Washington Rd. for a suspicious situation, according to the release.

When deputies arrived, they found Marchelle Pilger, 51, of Evans, who was on the floor and unresponsive, according to the release. Pilger was pronounced dead by the Richmond County Coroner's Office.

Mitchell was detained at the scene and taken to the Criminal Investigations Division, where he would later be arrested, according to the release.

"This investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time," noted to the sheriff's office on Thursday.

