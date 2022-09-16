Evans sentenced 85 years for murder of Sweetwater man at Abilene apartment complex

Javeeontae Evans was sentenced to 85 years in prison for the 2020 murder of a Sweetwater man at a west Abilene apartment complex.

Evans was given his prison term in 104th District Court, with Judge Jeff Propst presiding. He also must serve 10 years for a motion to revoke because he was on parole for an unrelated crime at the time of the fatal shooting.

After hearing testimony during four days, a jury July 15 found that Evans was guilty of the murder of Jaden Hernandez, 19, on Jan. 28, 2020, in the courtyard of Little Elm Condominiums at South Seventh Street and Ruidosa Avenue.

Hernandez, who was attending San Angelo State University, was shot once in the chest. He was pronounced dead in the apartment complex parking lot.

Police said Evans, then 19, brought a gun to his meeting with Hernandez, intending to rob him of marijuana. The two struggled for Hernandez's backpack, which later was found in a dumpster near Evans' residence.

Prior to Evan's jury trial in July, he had elected to have the judge set his punishment if found guilty.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Evans sentenced 85 years for murder of Sweetwater man in Abilene