Evans woman charged with assaulting husband who fell asleep before birthday sex

An Evans woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly assaulting her husband because he fell asleep before having birthday sex with her.

The woman is charged with battery – family violence, according to Columbia County Detention Center records.

Just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Columbia County sheriff's deputies responded to an Evans home for a family violence call.

When deputies arrived, the woman told them it was her birthday and her husband was supposed to have given her a sexual favor, but fell asleep instead, according to an incident report.

She told deputies she became angry and hit her husband with her phone, causing cuts on his face, according to the report. She said she called the sheriff's office after her husband pushed her away and she hit her head on the corner of the nightstand.

The husband admitted to deputies he did not give her any sexual favors because he was tired, according to the report. He said in addition to the phone incident, his wife hit him in the side of the head with her hand.

The husband said he tried to push his wife away so she could not continue hitting him, according to the report. EMS arrived, examined and released the couple.

Deputies determined the wife was the primary aggressor and took her to the detention center.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Evans woman charged with assaulting husband over birthday sex