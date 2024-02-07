Evanston historian, debutantes look back on Black cotillion tradition

Historian and founder of the Shorefront Legacy Center Dino Robinson gathered a group of Black cotillion debutantes for an event at the Evanston Main Library on Jan. 27 to celebrate the history of the Norshore Twelve and the role they played in the history of Black Evanston.

Robinson has been researching the Norshore Twelve since 2002 as part of his efforts to collect and preserve accounts of Black North Shore residents. The group, which purposely misspelled North Shore to not appear elitist, consisted of 12 Black men who in the 1950s banded together to financially support other Black charities and service groups such as Community Hospital and the city’s Fleetwood Jourdain Center.

“Very simple. Nothing elaborate, nothing pretentious about it,” Robinson said. “Just let’s have fun while we service the community.”

Founding members were regulars in the community, holding working class jobs that included taxi driver, mail clerk, auto mechanic and more.

Their biggest fundraiser of the year was an annual cotillion ball hosted each July from 1960 to 1971 and typically held at the former Sherman Hall in downtown Chicago.

The event cost about $50,000 to put on and was financed through ads solicited by the debutantes as well as fundraisers and sponsorships.

Debutantes were managed by Eleanor Frazier, more commonly known as Brownie, an Evanston resident who experienced her presentation with Delta Sigma Theta sorority and wanted to give other young Black Evanston women the opportunity she had.

“The men did not question her. When she asked for something, they did it,” Robinson said.

Frazier taught the debutantes charm and etiquette lessons, helped manage photo shoots, taught them required dances for the event and planned the entire event – an endeavor that took over nine months to complete.

“Everything had to be done to her standards,” Robinson said.

She would go on to see 160 young women make their societal debuts through her efforts.

Some of those debutantes that were presented to the community included the daughters of Norshore Twelve members.

Robin Cobb Bryant’s father was a member and she grew up surrounded by the cotillion but wasn’t allowed to attend until her debut at age 17 during the 1969 event. Her father served as her escort for the event as well.

“It was something I was born to do my whole life,” Cobb Bryant said.

Sara Ashmore Diggs wasn’t as excited about being part of the cotillion but as the daughter of a member, she said she really didn’t have a choice. Ashmore Diggs also got to serve as hostess for the 1967 and 1968 cotillions.

“I didn’t appreciate it at the time. I didn’t understand the impact,” she said. “They were really trying to do great things for us and I am glad that I participated.”

Robinson held off putting the items on display for years, saying there was something missing. He wanted a centerpiece for the exhibit – a dress worn by a debutante.

Cobb Bryant fulfilled this dream after responding to a Facebook post by fellow debutante and Frazier’s first cousin Collette Hill Allen, saying she still had her dress. That same dress is now on display at the Evanston Main Library alongside a Norshore Twelve club sweater and other artifacts from the event. It will remain on display throughout February in celebration of Black History Month.

Cobb Bryant and six other debutantes spoke about their experience with the cotillion and how it shaped their lives.

Theresa Murray described herself as more of a tomboy in her teenage years and was told by her mother after receiving her invitation to the 1962 cotillion that she was going to participate.

“She thought it would be good for a tomboy to finally put some heels on,” Murray said.

Kitty Glass Fulce, who was presented in 1965, said the cotillion meant a lot to her and gave her a different attitude about growing up and becoming a woman. She also still owns her dress, handmade by her now-deceased sister-in-law Odessa Ward “It was the most gorgeous thing I had ever seen in my entire life,” she said.

Part of the participation requirements included preparing for college by tracking debutantes’ high school performance and going over applications.

Ashmore Diggs, who had plans to attend college even before receiving the cotillion invitation, said her experience influenced her to join a sorority in college.

“It was one thing to go to college but it was another thing to be a socialite,” she said. “There was a big difference in this event because it didn’t mean you were just graduating from high school and going on to college, you were being introduced to society.”

Patty Simmons Anderson, a debutante in the final class in 1971 and whose father was a Norshore Twelve member, said she believes the tradition faded because times were changing. She observed that segregation was ending and Black residents were trying less to “fit in” with white culture but instead embracing and celebrating their own.

“It was fabulous,” she said. “We felt like queens and princesses at a time where that was not something that was very common out in the community.”

1966 debutante Kymara Sizemore Chase echoed these sentiments and said as a “rebel’ and member of the Black Power movement, she wasn’t really interested in the old-fashioned event. Her boyfriend was overseas fighting in Vietnam and she felt “this is not the right thing to be doing.”

Eventually she gave in, saying she learned Evanston was a real community of people where everybody knew everybody.

“If you sat on the front porch with a boy, your grandmother knew before you got home,” Sizemore Chase said. “I went to college in Arkansas and if you think Evanston was rigid, Arkansas was truly rigid. We had to wear the gloves and the hats and the whole nine yards. It was ridiculous.”

As for whether the cotillion could make a comeback, the women weren’t sure if it could be possible if only because of the enormous cost and time commitment.

The Norshore Twelve dissolved in 1981, 10 years after the last cotillion was held and after 31 years of service to the community.

Ashmore Diggs said as the members’ daughters grew up and moved on, she believed the cotillion accomplished what they wanted it to do, leading to it falling out of favor.

Simmons Anderson said as times changed and women had more agency, their focus started to shift as well.

“Being Black in America was still really tough,” she said. “We knew we had work to do so it was like ‘let’s go do some of that.’”

Despite this, she said maybe the cotillion could come back in a more modernized fashion.