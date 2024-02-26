Evansville-area food news: 10 bites of food news for you this week

EVANSVILLE − We're bringing you Tri-State restaurant happenings and food news you need to know. Here's the latest.

Evansville Burger Week

Evansville Burger Week will be held from Sunday, March 3, through Sunday, March 10. More than a dozen local eateries will be offering $7 burger specials; some will be great deals on regular menu items, and some will be new creations made just for Burger Week.

Owensboro Burger Week

Owensboro Burger Week will be held from Friday, March 1-Saturday, March 9. Restaurants around Owensboro will be offering $7 burger specials all week long, many creations just for Burger Week. Some to try out are the Funnel Cake Burger from the Carnival Café, with a beef patty, optional cheese, bacon, pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion mustard and ketchup on homemade funnel cakes; the High Octane Burger at Gary's Drive-In, with a coffee rubbed beef patty topped with provolone cheese, granny smith apple, slaw and whipped cream cheese on a fresh-baked brioche bun; and the French Onion Soup burger at Lure Seafood and Grille with Gruyere cheese, caramelized onions and crisp fried onions, roasted garlic and herb Dijonaise, and arugula on a toasted bun with a side of French Onion Jus for dipping.

Prime Time Pub & Grill turns 5

The Prime Time Pub & Grill in Newburgh will celebrate its fifth anniversary on Monday, March 4, beginning at 11 a.m. Specials for the day include domestic buckets of beer, $5 beer pitchers, and $5 pickle, shrimp and Tater Tot piles.

The Prime Time Pub & Grill is at 8177 Bell Oaks Dr., Newburgh, Indiana; 812-490-0655.

St. Benedict Cathedral fish fry

St. Benedict Cathedral Parish will host a fish fry on March 1, 8, 15, and 22, from 4:30-7:15 p.m. Meals will be served for dine in or carry out in the St. Benedict Cafeteria. On the menu will be fried and baked fish dinners. $15 for adults and $5 for children 6-12, and kids younger than 6 eat free. For more information call 270-454-9546.

St. Benedict Cathedral is at 1328 Lincoln Ave.; 812-425-3369.

St. Boniface Parish fish fry

St. Boniface Parish will hold a fish fry on March 1 and 15, from 4:30-7 p.m. the meal will be served at the St. Agnes campus. On the menu will be fish, mac and cheese, coleslaw, potato wedges, drink and dessert. $13 per person. Dine in and carry out.

The St. Agnes campus is at 1600 Glendale Ave.; 812-423-1721.

St. Clement Parish fish fry in Boonville

St. Clement Catholic Parish will hold a fish fry on March 1, 8, 15, and 22, from 4:30-7 p.m.

Meals served for dine in or carry out in the St. Clement Social Hall. On the menu will be two pieces fried or baked fish, cornbread, coleslaw, a drink and homemade dessert plus choice of two sides from potato salad, green beans, baked beans or macaroni and cheese. Kids have the option of cheese pizza. The price will be $15 for adults and $6 for kids 12 and younger (for a one-piece of fish meal). Dine in or carry out.

St. Clement church is at 422 E Sycamore St., Boonville, Indiana; 812-897-4653.

St. James Parish fish fry in Haubstadt

St. James Parish in Haubstadt will hold a fish fry on March 1 and 15, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. On the menu will be baked or fried Alaskan pollock or grilled cheese, German potato salad, baked beans, cornbread, mac and cheese, slaw, dessert and drink. The price will be$14 for adults, $7 for children. Dine in or carry out.

St. James Parish is at 12300 South County Road 50 West, Haubstadt, Indiana; 812-867-5175.

St. John the Baptist fish fry

St. John the Baptist will host a fish fry on Feb. 16 and 23; and March 1, 8, 15, and 22, from 4-7 p.m. Meal will be served at the Saint John the Baptist Center. On the menu will be fried or grilled fish or grilled shrimp (when available) or cheese pizza, cornbread, mac and cheese, slaw, applesauce, desserts and rotating sides. $13 for adults, $6 for kids 4-12, and kids 3 and younger eat free. Dine in or carry out.

St. John the Baptist church is at 625 Frame Road, Newburgh, Indiana; 812-490-1000.

New homemade ice cream shop in Owensboro

The Toad Hop Creamery opens in Owensboro on Thursday, Feb. 29. Regular and vegan ice creams are made in-house. Flavors include caramel macchiato, Bourbon butter pecan, lemon poppyseed muffin, vegan tropical mango and many more. Ice cream may be enjoyed in a house-made waffle cone or as a sundae with your choice of candy, nut and sauce toppings.

Toad Hop Creamery is at 3500 Villa Pointe, Suite 102, Owensboro, Kentucky.

Volunteer LeeAnne Bruner us a scoop to stir maple syrup she is cooking, as maple syrup production is under way at the Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve for the park’s Annual Sugarbush Festival, Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

Maple Sugarbush Festival

Wesselman Woods will host the 46th Annual Maple Sugarbush Festival on Saturday and Sunday, March 2-3, with seatings on the hour from 7 a.m. until noon. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for kids aged 3-12 and free for kids under 3. On the menu will be all-you-can-eat pancakes and Indiana maple syrup, two sausage links, and unlimited coffee, orange juice, chocolate milk or white milk. If you bring your own reusable cup, plate or fork you'll receive a free day pass to Wesselman Woods. In addition to breakfast, participants can see how a sugar shack works and learn about producing maple syrup. Proceeds benefit Wesselman Woods. Note that Wesselman Woods will be closed Friday, March 1 in preparation, and on the days of the event, all entrees will be charged for the event. It is recommended to pre-purchase tickets online to ensure your spot.

Wesselman Woods is at 551 N. Boeke Road; 812-479-0771.

