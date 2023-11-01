Evansville area to host new 'Gun Crime Intelligence Center.' Here's what it means

EVANSVILLE — The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office will receive nearly $700,000 in federal funds to combat gun violence in the Evansville area, Prosecutor Diana Moers announced late last week.

The money will pay for the creation of the Evansville-Vanderburgh Crime Gun Intelligence Center, which Moers described as an initiative that will target firearm-related crimes by promoting intelligence sharing and analysis between local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Moers has sought to establish such a facility since taking office in January, and the new initiative comes after her office successfully applied to receive a $698,000 grant from the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance.

The grant will provide funding over a three-year period.

"As the prosecutor, I felt it was important to apply for this grant because of the precipitous increase in violent crime and specifically gun-related crime in recent years in Vanderburgh County and surrounding counties in Southern Indiana," Moers wrote in a news release.

But just what is a crime gun intelligence center? According to the National Policing Institute, these programs leverage "interagency collaboration" to collect, analyze and disseminate ballistics evidence, such as spent shell casings.

With help from existing federal programs, these centers can track and trace firearm characteristics across different crime scenes and jurisdictions. For example, analysts in Evansville could compare a cartridge obtained from a local crime scene to a massive, national database in search of a potential match.

"The CGIC (Gun Crime Intelligence Center) process occurs in real-time to identify serial shooters, disrupt criminal activity and prevent future gun violence," the National Policing Institute states. "The primary goal of these centers is the timely identification, arrest and prosecution of armed violent offenders."

In its grant application, Moers' office highlighted what it described as a clear increase in violent crime across the Evansville area in recent years.

According to data cited in the Bureau of Justice Assistance grant application, Evansville experienced an 81.6% increase in non-fatal shootings and a 50% increase in total homicides between 2018 and 2021.

"Other firearm statistics also support an alarming escalation in gun-related violence; from 2019 to 2022, shots fired runs climbed from 686 to 740, and firearms recovered rose from 531 to 577," Moers' office wrote in the application. "Similar trends can be seen in neighboring counties in the Southwestern Indiana region."

The Evansville-Vanderburgh Crime Gun Intelligence Center will build on existing partnerships between the prosecutor's office, the Evansville Police Department and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, Moers said.

The center will also provide analysis and intelligence to agencies outside Vanderburgh County as well as federal law enforcement. Moers' office has not yet disclosed how many people will work for the center or released specific details about how it will be structured.

"Crime gun intelligence centers look different for each community, but their effectiveness is staggering," Moers said. "We look forward to sharing details as we begin implementing our own."

Houston Harwood can be contacted at houston.harwood@courierpress.com

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville, Vanderburgh County awarded funds to combat gun violence