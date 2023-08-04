Evansville baby who allegedly suffered brutal abuse dies at Indianapolis hospital

EVANSVILLE — A five-month-old baby who suffered grave injuries that investigators attributed to child abuse has died, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office.

The infant boy, Jett Leon Goldsby, was taken off of life support at an Indianapolis children's hospital on Friday. Goldsby suffered a skull fracture, hemorrhages and bleeding of the brain that indicated he had been "violently shaken," the VCSO stated in a news release.

Goldsby's parents, Cheyenne Elmore-Sitz, 23, and Javontae Goldsby, 31, were both charged Monday with neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury, a Level 1 felony, and aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony.

Elmore-Sitz dialed 911 just after 9:30 p.m. on July 26 to report that Goldsby had stopped breathing, according to audio of the call obtained by the Courier & Press.

Javontae Goldsby reportedly administered CPR until paramedics could arrive. First responders were able to restore Goldsby's pulse, and the child was rushed to Ascension St. Vincent and placed on a ventilator.

According to the sheriff's office, Goldsby was transported to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital in Indianapolis after he was stabilized and put on life support.

"Goldsby was removed from life-support this morning after doctors determined that he had no brain activity and no prospect of recovery," the sheriff's office stated in a news release Friday. "The Indiana Donor Network obtained authorization for organ donation to occur. An autopsy will be conducted by the Marion County Coroner’s Office."

Prior to the decision to remove Goldsby from life support, doctors told investigators that his injuries were not accidental. Sheriff's office detectives interviewed both parents and other family members, and in consultation with the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office, ultimately decided to file charges.

Both Elmore-Sitz and Javontae Goldsby are currently being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail on $100,000 cash bonds.

According to the VCSO, a one-and-a-half-year-old sibling was removed from the home by the Department of Child Services and placed into foster care.

The sheriff's office said it would consult with prosecutors about filing additional charges against Goldsby's parents in light of his death.

