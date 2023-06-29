Evansville babysitter accused of giving prescription drugs to three children

EVANSVILLE — A babysitter in Evansville stands accused of giving three children in her care a cocktail of stolen prescription narcotics Wednesday evening.

The woman, identified in jail booking records as 24-year-old Deana Byrd, is preliminarily charged with six counts, including neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony; dealing in controlled substances and theft.

According to an Evansville Police Department news release, Byrd gave three children between the ages of 8 years old and 15 years old multiple controlled substances and "showed them how to break the pills open and snort them."

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Althaus Avenue at approximately 5:20 p.m. Wednesday after the children's mother arrived at her babysitter's house and found her children unconscious.

Police entered the residence and began to render aid to the children until paramedics could arrive.

Weather Updates: Over 15,000 without power in Evansville as storm hits city

"The younger children regained consciousness while they were still at the residence but were stumbling and falling down," the news release states. "While officers were inside the residence (tending) to the victims, they observed orange pill capsules, which were broken in half, with (a) powdery substance on the upstairs bedroom dresser."

Near where the pills were located, officers reported finding the 15-year-old child unconscious. All three children were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The 15-year-old later regained consciousness, according to the police.

During interviews with EPD detectives, the children reportedly said their babysitter, Byrd, gave them three to four pills each of varying types.

According to detectives, the pills were stolen prescription narcotics: the stimulant amphetamine; the sedative clonazepam and the anticonvulsant pregabalin.

All three are controlled substances, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Police said Byrd did not have a valid prescription for any of the drugs.

At Byrd's residence, detectives allegedly found prescription pill bottles corresponding to all three drugs, but the bottles "were found to belong to other individuals who were not at the residence," the department's news release states.

The children's mother reportedly told detectives she dropped her children off at Byrd's residence around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. Byrd was expected to watch the children until their mother got off work at 5 p.m. the next day. When the mother arrived to pick up her children, she said Byrd was sitting on her porch and seemed impaired.

More: Here are this week's food service and restaurant inspection records

"She walked in the house and started yelling for her children," the EPD release states. "None of them responded and she got nervous."

After running through the house and finding all three of her children unresponsive, police said the mother dialed 911.

During a subsequent interview, detectives said Byrd denied knowing what caused the children to lose consciousness but did admit it was possible they could have acquired some of her pills. The detectives described Byrd's demeanor as lethargic and said her speech was soft-spoken and slurred.

The police obtained a judicially signed search warrant to obtain a sample of Byrd's blood before transporting her to the Vanderburgh County jail.

Byrd was scheduled to appear in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court for a probable cause hearing at 10 a.m. Thursday, according to court records.

Houston can be contacted at houston.harwood@courierpress.com

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville babysitter accused of giving drugs to three children