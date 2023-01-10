Evansville doctor slams officials for complacency in wake of fatal police shooting

EVANSVILLE — The first city council meeting of the year started with a lambasting of local officials during public comment over their lack of reaction to the latest fatal police shooting.

An Evansville police officer shot and killed 47-year-old Mauricio Cisneros Dec. 16 after officers responded to his home following a 911 hang-up. Cisneros was reportedly having a mental health crisis when an officer arrived on scene.

The first officer spoke with Cisneros for a bit on his own before a second officer arrived. That officer tased Cisneros, and then officer Kyle Campbell fired the fatal shots seconds after. Campbell was cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting of Cisneros by an internal EPD investigation.

The Courier & Press reported last week Campbell was party to an excessive force lawsuit the City of Evansville settled for $75,000 in 2018.

Thomas Stratton, an Evansville doctor who practices family medicine, said the killing of Cisneros brought a reminder the city isn't immune to the toll of health inequities and police brutality.

No member of city council responded to anything Stratton said Monday evening during the meeting.

"His killing was not the first, not here, or elsewhere," he said. "Like Ricky Ard, like Daniel Prude, this horrific outcome of an ostensible wellness check is the foreseeable result of entrusting health interventions to law enforcement."

Ard, 55, was killed in Evansville in 2017 after he busted windows out at the federal courthouse building with a wooden bat. At the time, the Courier & Press reported that when an officer tried to use a Taser on Ard, Ard swung the bat at the officer and moved toward him. Within seconds, the officer fired several shots into Ard's body, killing him.

Ard was suffering from a schizophrenic episode that day, the coroner ruled.

Daniel Prude was killed by Rochester, New York, police in 2021.

Stratton said the complacency from officials, and their silence, is also devastating.

"We've heard more furor from some civic leaders over drag queen story hour than the gunning down of Mr. Cisneros by those sworn to serve and protect," he said. "Maybe this is what is means to back the blue."

