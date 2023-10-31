Evansville doesn't have a specific homicide unit. Do the mayoral candidates want one?

EVANSVILLE — Detectives with the Evansville Police Department are not separated into specific crime units, instead working under the umbrella of the Adult Investigations Unit.

According to Sgt. Anna Gray, the detectives in that unit work homicides, missing adults, robberies, burglaries, violent crimes, death investigations and high dollar thefts.

There's at least one detective on first, second and third shift, and there are four sergeants and a lieutenant in the unit. When it comes to homicides, Gray said there is "always a lead detective," but the entire unit works together in that instance.

The lack of a specific homicide department was brought up to all three mayoral candidates during the recent WNIN Evansville Mayoral Debate hosted by the University of Southern Indiana. Libertarian Michael Daugherty, Republican Natalie Rascher and Democrat Stephanie Terry were asked their thoughts on the creation of a homicide unit, and how they would work to reduce crime.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The full debate was livestreamed and a recording can be found on WNIN's YouTube channel.

Evansville mayoral candidate Libertarian Michael Daugherty debates on stage at the USI Performance Center Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. The debate was presented by WNIN and moderated by News Manager and Local Morning Edition host John Gibson.

Daugherty said the city needs a homicide unit.

"There are homicides that happen all the time," he said. "And we don't have a dedicated department."

In 2022, Evansville saw one of its deadliest years since the mid-1960s. EPD recorded 19 homicide victims for 2022, leaving out the two police shootings and one case that occurred in the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's office's jurisdiction.

South Bend, Indiana, a city of similar size, had 25 homicide investigations in 2022. Their police department also does not have a singular homicide department, but has a Support Division which houses its Detective Bureau.

"The main responsibilities of the Bureau are to investigate reported crimes against persons and property," their website states.

Terry said public safety is a top priority for government. Her goals would be expanding community policing and addressing the root causes of crime, like mental health and substance abuse addiction.

Local law enforcement officers are doing a good job, she said, and there's always room for improvement.

Evansville mayoral candidate Democrat Stephanie Terry debates on stage at the USI Performance Center Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. The debate was presented by WNIN and moderated by News Manager and Local Morning Edition host John Gibson.

"But we know (officers) are faced with so many challenges on the streets," Terry said. "As we said, it's important we address the root causes in our community of crime."

Until the necessary wraparound services are in place for residents, the cycle of crime will continue, she said.

"We have to take care of not only the root causes, but we have to remove blighted home and other things in our community that are magnets for crime," Terry said.

Rascher also agreed public safety is a top priority for the city. This means making sure officers have the tools and resources they need to do their jobs.

Evansville mayoral candidate Republican Natalie Rascher debates on stage at the USI Performance Center Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. The debate was presented by WNIN and moderated by News Manager and Local Morning Edition host John Gibson.

She said mental health plays a big role in the issue of crime in the city, as does the "challenge" of fentanyl locally.

Rascher also had rebuttal to Daugherty's comments regarding the department's homicide investigations.

She said the city has detectives that are "dedicated to investigate homicides and violent crimes specifically."

"I believe the question was about a homicide department ," Daugherty said in his rebuttal, "not detectives that solve homicides."

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Mayoral candidates disagree on 'homicide department' concept for EPD