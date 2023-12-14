Evansville Fentanyl Dealer Sentenced
Johntavis Matlock will be serving 35 years in prison.
Johntavis Matlock will be serving 35 years in prison.
Roethlisberger has walked back critical Steelers comments in the past.
GM has introduced a smattering of EVs in the past two years: the GMC Hummer SUV and its companion pickup truck, the Cadillac Lyriq and the Silverado EV pickup truck. To say the pressure is on for GM and the new Chevrolet Blazer EV — a vehicle designed to satiate Americans' never-ending appetites for SUVs — is a bit of an understatement. The weight of GM's EV success doesn't rest entirely on the all-electric midsize SUV; the upcoming Chevrolet Equinox EV, GMC Sierra pickup and Cadillac Escalade IQ, all of which are expected in 2024, share that burden.
With interest rate hikes on pause, economists are predicting an easing of mortgage rates.
1998 Lamborghini Diablo SV Roadster, a unicorn bull, heads to auction. Lamborghini made only two factory examples, Sothebys is selling this one.
iSeeCars found that the number of new car dealers selling EVs has more than tripled in the last three years.
Tiffany Hayes spent last season with the Sun after her decade-long run with the Atlanta Dream.
YouTube's first viral scandal took place in what we believed was a 16-year-old girl's bedroom. Ma noted the transition from bedroom vlogs to parked car TikToks in a post on X after watching a food vlogger eat Indian food in his car.
JPMorgan names Amazon and Google among top internet picks for 2024.
The Dallas Cowboys are among the teams that league sources expect to be in play for the game, though no decision has been made.
Surprise your favorite people with a brand-new console.
"Parents [are] exhausted with being scared all the time."
Nintendo's year in review site is now live to show you how much time you spent playing Switch game in 2023.
Central bank officials predict changes to come with interest rates expected to tick down to 4.6% next year.
Travel credit cards earn rewards in the form of points or miles. Here are some tips to help you find the best travel credit card for your next adventure.
Xbox has brought is Cloud Gaming service to Meta Quest VR headset devices, as both companies said it would at the launch of the latest Quest 3 hardware earlier this year. The Xbox Cloud Gaming app has a beta label, and it's limited to Quest 2, Quest 3 and Quest Pro headsets (sorry OG Quest owners) but it basically delivers a huge-screen virtual cloud gaming experience so long as you have a compatible controller to work with and a Game Pass Ultimate subscription.
Charlie Brown won't let commercialism ruin his Christmas — and neither should you!
If you didn't keep up with every awards-worthy TV show or movie this year (and really, who could?) then we've got you covered.
There's less than 100 days until Super Bowl LVIII — are you ready to watch?
Firefighters pulled a previously-unseen Lancia Ypsilon prototype from a canal in France, after it was presumably stolen from the local Stellantis factory.
Google today announced that Duet AI for Developers, the suite of AI-powered assistance tools for code completion and generation the company announced earlier this year, is now generally available and that it will start making use of Google's more powerful Gemini model in the coming weeks. While code completion and generation tools have quickly become mainstream, with GitHub's Copilot having the lead in terms of developer mindshare, Google is taking an interesting approach here by also partnering with 25 companies that have contributed datasets for their platforms to assist developers with building and troubleshooting their applications.