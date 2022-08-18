Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr's wife, second suspect formally charged in his death

The wife of slain Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr and another person are charged with murder in connection with Doerr's death on Feb. 26, 2019.

An Evansville Police Department news release says Larry Richmond Sr. and Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, both of whom are currently jailed, are accused of killing Doerr outside of his residence in the 2700 block of Oakley Street.

Richmond has been incarcerated for federal guns charges since 2019. Elizabeth Fox-Doerr has beenincarcerated since July 12 on a charge of perjury.

In addition to Evansville Police, the investigation involved the FBI, Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office and the Vanderburgh County Cyber Crimes Task Force.

Evansville Police and those other agencies will provide additional information at 1 p.m. news conference.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Two face murder charges in the 2019 death of Evansville firefighter