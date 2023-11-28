Evansville homeowner claims to have shot man in self defense after 'attack' in driveway

EVANSVILLE — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent self-defense shooting that left a Vincennes man injured Monday evening.

According to a VCSO news release attributed to Sheriff Noah Robinson, deputies and paramedics responded to the 1300 block of Skipping Stone Drive in Stonegate Estates at 8:17 p.m. Monday after a homeowner dialed 911 to report that he had shot a "male trespasser."

The upscale neighborhood is located about five miles north of Evansville Regional Airport.

Once on scene, deputies located a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and the homeowner who shot him. The deputies applied a tourniquet to the injured man, and paramedics transported him by ambulance to a local hospital, according to the release.

"The male is from the Vincennes area and had no known ties to the area in which he was found," the VCSO release states.

The man who fired his weapon reportedly surrendered his handgun to responding deputies and cooperated with investigators. The sheriff's office had not publicly identified the homeowner or the person he shot as of Tuesday evening.

"The homeowner was transported to the Sheriff’s Office Operations Center for an interview," the VCSO news release states. "The homeowner gave a voluntary statement in which he detailed a confrontation with the male. The homeowner explained that the male attacked him at the end of his driveway, which prompted the homeowner to fire his handgun in self-defense."

A photograph released by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, shows the intersection of Skipping Stone Drive and Browning Road in the Stonegate Estates neighborhood.

The homeowner "fully cooperated with the investigation" and was not arrested, according to Robinson.

Robinson said sheriff's deputies had a prior run in with the man who was shot earlier Monday after a 911 caller said they had observed him walking along Browning Road, not far from where he was eventually shot.

"The 911 caller felt that the subject was behaving strangely," the sheriff's office stated in the release. "A deputy located the male near Skipping Stone Drive and Browning Road."

The deputy who performed this earlier run noted that the man refused to talk. But he wasn't suspected of having committed any crime, and the responding deputy did not have sufficient grounds to detain him at that time, according to Robinson.

The investigation is ongoing. In the release, the sheriff's office stated that, as in all shootings involving a self-defense claim, detectives would forward a case file to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office for review.

The release made no mention of potential charges the injured man could face.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Apparent self-defense shooting injures one in Vanderburgh County