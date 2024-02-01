Have an Evansville library card? Then you can get eclipse viewing glasses for free

Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is offering free total solar eclipse viewing glasses to library cardholders at all EVPL locations.

Evansville is directly in the narrow Texas-to-Maine path of the total solar eclipse that will occur April 8. The sun gradually will be eclipsed by the moon, bringing total darkness for three minutes and three seconds just after 2:02 p.m. in Evansville and six seconds later in Henderson, Ky. Henderson is expected to have about two minutes and 30 seconds of totality.

EVPL released a statement Thursday on the specifics of its offer to provide free eclipse viewing glasses.

"The cardholder account must be in good standing, and cardholders will be limited to one pair of glasses and must be present to receive their glasses," EVPL stated. "Those attending EVPL eclipse programs and outreach events will also be eligible to receive a free pair of glasses, and a library card is not required to participate in any of these activities. EVPL eclipse glasses are sponsored by the EVPL Foundation and will be available while supplies last."

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Where can I get eclipse glasses in Evansville?