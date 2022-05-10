Evansville local likely helped Casey and Vicky White get Motel 41 room, sheriff says

Motel 41 off Hwy 41 in Evansville, Ind., was where Alabama fugitives Casey White and Vicky White were reportedly staying before being captured by local law enforcement Monday evening, May 9, 2022.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Someone local likely helped Casey White and Vicky White secure a room at Motel 41, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said Tuesday.

“We believe they paid a third person to check into that hotel for them,” Wedding said.

Wedding would not comment on what kind of local individual would have accepted cash from the Whites to secure the room. Investigators believe the couple had no relationships with local residents.

Casey and Vicky White were captured in Evansville on Monday after disappearing from the Lauderdale County jail in Alabama more than a week ago. Casey is a convicted felon serving time for attempted murder and kidnapping. Vicky White was the corrections officer who reportedly helped him escape.

Vicky White died Monday evening after reportedly shooting herself after a short chase up U.S. 41, police said. Casey White will be extradited back to Alabama to stand trial for a 2015 killing he allegedly confessed to. The two were not related.

Back at the budget motel on U.S. 41, not far from where the couple was ultimately caught, manager Paul Shah insisted the Whites were visiting a local resident who was staying there. But at first, he brushed off questions from the Courier & Press.

“I did not check them in,” he said in the motel parking lot minutes after a Wednesday news conference. “Why question me?"

Later Tuesday afternoon, Shah’s recollections to reporters got more specific.

Room 150 at Motel 41 off Hwy 41 in Evansville, Ind., was where Alabama fugitives Casey White and Vicky White were reportedly staying before being captured by local law enforcement Monday evening, May 9, 2022.

“(The Whites) were not officially registered guests here," he said. "Somebody else checked in and they were visiting those people."

Shah would not identify the mystery motel room renter, adding that the room is still occupied and is “still under that person’s name.” He confirmed it is Room 150.

“It’s a local person, but cops told me not to release anything until the whole investigation is done,” Shah said.

Shah said he never saw the Whites.

The motel manager confirmed Wedding’s assertion that whoever it was paid enough cash for 14 days in the room.

But Wedding said the Whites clearly had no intention of staying for that long. In fact, they were leaving town when they stepped out of the motel room Monday.

“I think, from what my people said, they had (the room) pretty well cleaned out. As a matter of fact, they were leaving. They were leaving to get out of Evansville,” the sheriff said.

Wedding said the Whites had all their possessions — guns, money, camping equipment, personal effects — in the gray Cadillac in which they were caught.

“It’s my belief they thought, ‘We’ve been here long enough. We’ve got to get out,’” Wedding said.

What about the mystery local person Wedding believes rented the room for the Whites?

“He didn’t commit a crime. If you ask me to get you a hotel room, I can pay a hotel room for you,” the sheriff said. “I’m sure that person will be talked to.”

If there is motel video, Wedding said, it will be obtained.

“There’s all kinds of stuff that we’re going to gather. We just don’t have it less than 24 hours after the incident,” he said.

Motel 41 day manager Paul Shah gives an interview to journalists near Room 150 in Evansville, Ind., where Alabama fugitives Casey White and Vicky White were reportedly staying before being captured by local law enforcement Monday evening, May 9, 2022.

