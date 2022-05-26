Evansville man accused of 2021 attempted murder found guilty

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An Evansville man accused of attempted murder in 2021 was found guilty by a jury Wednesday.

According to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office, 32-year-old Christopher Britton was found guilty of attempted murder stemming from the shooting of a woman last September.

Britton also admitted to a firearm sentencing enhancement and habitual offender enhancement, according to the office.

He was arrested after Evansville police found a woman on Sept. 6 along Diamond Avenue, between St. Joseph Avenue and Kratzville Road, just after 4 a.m.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, the woman was able to speak with police about the shooting before being taken to the hospital, where she survived emergency surgery.

Investigators later identified Britton as a suspect and he was questioned at the sheriff's office and later booked into the Vanderburgh County jail.

Britton will be sentenced on June 24.

