Evansville man accused in alleged murder-for-hire plot sentenced to 45 years

EVANSVILLE — A judge sentenced an Evansville man accused of shooting three people, one of them fatally, as part of an alleged murder-for-hire plot to serve 45 years in a state prison Friday.

Daniel Lawrence Alvey, 19, accepted a plea agreement in April and admitted to killing 18-year-old Olivia Huggler and seriously wounding two other people during what police called a targeted shooting in December 2021.

According to court records, Alvey pleaded guilty to charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and two counts of attempted murder — all of which are Level 1 felonies.

In addition to Alvey, Evansville police also arrested Samuel Huggler, 26, after Alvey claimed to have been hired by Samuel Huggler to kill at least one person at a home in the 800 block of Kirkwood Drive on Dec. 14, 2021.

The shooting’s incident report listed all three victims as relatives of Samuel Huggler.

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office charged Samuel Huggler with aiding, inducing or causing murder, conspiracy to commit murder and other charges, but that case fell apart in June 2022 after Alvey refused to testify against him.

When Alvey and Samuel Huggler made their initial appearances in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court in December 2021, prosecutors requested sentences of life without parole for both men.

On Friday, Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Diana Moers declined to comment on Alvey's sentencing due to the potential for additional parties to be charged in connection with the killing.

Alvey initially pleaded not guilty, and he had been scheduled to go to trial prior to accepting the plea agreement in April.

Vanderburgh County Circuit Court Judge David Kiely imposed Alvey's sentence, court records state.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville man accused in alleged murder-for-hire sentenced to prison