Evansville man accused of neglect in his baby's death arrested in 'another jurisdiction'

EVANSVILLE – Almost two months after the death of his child and about a month after a warrant was issued for his arrest, a man accused of neglect causing death has been arrested, Evansville police said.

Taylor Michael Fischer, 30, was arrested Thursday morning in "another jurisdiction," EPD spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray said.

"He'll be extradited to Vanderburgh County," she said. "Not sure when."

Fischer is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a Level 1 felony, as well as multiple counts of neglect and a charge of possession of methamphetamine stemming from the Sept. 11 death of 11-month-old Carsen Fischer.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case, the Vanderburgh County Coroner's office found traces of fentanyl and a powerful sedative in the baby's blood. The home in which he was discovered was also strewn with various narcotics, including methamphetamine, psilocybin, marijuana and a “precursor for illicit fentanyl production,” Evansville police wrote.

He "showed a presumptive positive for Naloxone," the drug given to people who overdose on opioids.

The child's mother, 27-year-old Kaytlen Sha Dossett, was also arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent causing death. A warrant for both parents' arrests was issued on Oct. 6. Dossett was apprehended three days later.

During an interview with police in September, Dossett reportedly said Carsen could have “gotten ahold of something” that was lying on the floor of the home. If he did, she told police, it didn’t come from her.

No traces of hard drugs were found in her system. Taylor Fischer, on the other hand, eventually tested positive for multiple substances, including fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Dossett has pled not guilty, according to court records. She's since been released from Vanderburgh County jail on $15,000 cash bond and ordered to report to Drug Abuse Probation Services as she awaits trial.

The night of Carsen Fischer's death

Police and paramedics responded to Dossett and Fischer’s home in the 200 block of North Spring Street just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 11.

Dossett had called 911 and told dispatchers that her baby had stopped breathing and that his lips had turned blue, the affidavit states. Both the parents and arriving officials “began life-saving measures,” but Carsen was eventually pronounced dead at St. Vincent Hospital.

Both parents were taken to EPD headquarters for questioning. Police wrote that Fischer appeared "impaired," both at his home and at headquarters. He later tested positive for multiple drugs. Dossett only tested positive for marijuana.

She told police she had left for Target around 7 p.m. that night – something cell phone data later confirmed. She said Carsen was "fine" when she left, but that when she got home, he acted "abnormally tired.”

She claimed Taylor was holding the baby when she got home, and that he told her the infant didn’t need a bottle of formula before they laid him down to sleep.

Around 8 p.m., they took the baby to a basement bedroom they shared and put him on a leather sofa with a pillow under his head and a blanket partially covering him.

Over the next couple hours, Dossett said she “listened to podcasts and only got up a few times to do laundry,” the affidavit states. “She never observed any falls or concerning behavior.”

“(Dossett) said that she eventually decided that it was time for her and the victim to lay down in bed,” police wrote. “She placed her hand over the victim’s mouth and realized that he was not breathing.”

Taylor Fischer later denied that he'd ever been left alone with the baby that night. When police reminded him about Dossett's trip to Target, he claimed he "did not remember that."

During a joint investigation with the Department of Child Services, the mother of another of Taylor Fischer's children said the child had previously found a "pink pill" lying on the floor at the home labeled “E343,” which corresponds with a 15 mg pill for amphetamine and dextroamphetamine.

After Carsen's toxicology tests came back, police put out the warrant for Dossett and Taylor Fischer's arrests. As of Friday morning, he hadn't been booked into the Vanderburgh County jail.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville man accused in his baby's death has been arrested