Evansville man accused of soliciting juveniles online could have bond revoked

Anamorph, a new filmmaking and technology company, announced its launch today. The startup, founded by filmmaker Gary Hustwit and digital artist Brendan Dawes, wants to reshape the cinematic experience with its proprietary generative technology that can create films that are different every time they’re shown. Anamorph revealed its innovative technology at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival when it debuted its first documentary, “Eno,” which follows English musician, producer and visual artist Brian Eno, who has worked with legends David Bowie, U2, Coldplay, Grace Jones, Talking Heads and many others.