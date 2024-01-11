Evansville man accused in New Year's Day killing arrested in Georgia

EVANSVILLE – An Evansville man police claim was caught on video fatally shooting another man in the head on New Year's Day was arrested in Georgia on Thursday.

According to EPD spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray, 32-year-old Christopher Dion Boyd Jr. was apprehended by U.S. Marshals hundreds of miles away from the city. An updated news release sent Thursday morning doesn't say what in what city Boyd was found.

Boyd is accused of shooting and killing 34-year-old Jerry D. Hale. According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, Boyd and Hale had gotten into a fight at a market in the 400 block of East Riverside Drive around 5 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Police say they subsequently recovered footage from outside the market showing a man in a light-colored hoodie, who witnesses believed to be Boyd, shooting and killing Hale soon after the victim walked out the door.

Hale was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Along with EPD Detectives and EPD Street Crimes Unit, law enforcement officials from Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service, Chicago PD, and Montgomery Alabama Task Force have been conducting an around-the-clock search for Boyd," the release states.

According to Gray, Chicago was involved because Boyd was reportedly convicted of attempted murder in that city back in 2011. The Courier & Press is seeking records in that case.

Boyd is now the second person arrested in connection with Hale's death. On Jan. 5, 21-year-old Nykeia R. Baker was arrested and charged with assisting a criminal, which is a Level 5 felony when the person they allegedly assisted is accused of committing a murder.

She has pleaded not guilty, court records state. A status hearing in her case is set for Jan. 19.

