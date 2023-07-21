Evansville man arrested on arson charge after storage unit fire

EVANSVILLE — An Evansville man has been arrested on an arson charge after a fire at a storage center Wednesday night.

Marcus Deason, 41, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Friday afternoon on an arson charge in connection to the blaze at Storage Express at 4815 Tippecanoe Drive, the Evansville Fire Department stated in a news release Friday.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security and State Fire Marshal’s Office led the investigation that culminated in Deason's arrest. EFD investigators also assisted.

Evansville firefighters responded to the blaze around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. It was reportedly concentrated in four of the units, but 20 of the total 50 units were damaged.

EFD stated the fire was put out in about an hour, and there may be smoke damage throughout theremainder of the structure.

No one was injured, and two additional storage buildings did not have any damage.

