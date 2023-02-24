Evansville man arrested, charged with attempted murder

EVANSVILLE — An Evansville man is in custody at the Vanderburgh County jail in connection with a January shooting that left one person seriously injured.

The Evansville Police Department arrested 28-year-old William Elias Jacob Cross Thursday afternoon, more than one month after a Vanderburgh County judge approved a warrant for Cross' arrest. Police accuse Cross of shooting a man multiple times inside a South Weinbach Avenue apartment Jan. 7.

Five days after the shooting, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office filed five charges against Cross: attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, three counts of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, and battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.

According to a probable cause affidavit authored by EPD Detective Trendon Amuzie, officers responded to the Neighbor's Keeper apartment complex just after 2:50 p.m. Jan. 7 and found the male victim inside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

At the scene, detectives recovered a bullet fragment from a staircase leading up the apartment and observed two bullet holes in a nearby wall, Amuzie wrote. Medical personnel transported the victim to a local hospital, but detectives could not immediately interview him about what happened due to his condition.

But police body camera footage did provide some clues about who may have committed the shooting, according to the affidavit. One of the initial responding officers' cameras recorded him asking the victim who had shot him, to which the victim reportedly replied, "Blu."

The following day, Amuzie said he interviewed the victim from his bed at Ascension Saint Vincent Hospital. During the interview, the victim reportedly stated he was attempting to meet his girlfriend at the Neighbor's Keeper apartment complex when a man he knew as "Blu Cross" opened fire.

"The victim fell to the ground and tried to hide behind whatever he could," Amuzie wrote in the affidavit. "The victim told me that 'Blu Cross' continued to fire at him with the handgun."

The victim positively identified Cross in a photo lineup as the man who shot him, police said. According to Amuzie, a notebook recovered from the crime scene listed Cross' alias alongside what appeared to be records of narcotics transactions.

Vanderburgh County Superior Court Judge Les Shively ordered Cross to be held at the county jail on a $250,000 bond.

