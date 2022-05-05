Evansville man arrested after child suffers apparent fentanyl overdose

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An Evansville man has been arrested and charged after his child required Narcan treatment in order to survive an apparent fentanyl overdose.

Kevin L. Moman, 28, is charged with one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony. He was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail Friday.

Evansville police said the investigation began in the early morning hours of April 29, when the Indiana Department of Child Services told officers a child arrived at a local hospital showing signs of an overdose.

Narcan

Hospital staff treated the child with Narcan, a drug which can reverse opioid overdoses, according to an Evansville Police Department news release.

Moman brought his child to the hospital but left before police arrived, the news release said. Detectives later located Moman at his residence and brought him to EPD headquarters for questioning.

Moman allegedly told police that prior to finding his child unresponsive, he’d noticed “something” in his child’s hands. Moman said he removed the object.

An EPD and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office Joint Narcotics Task Force obtained search warrants for Moman’s apartment. Police said surveillance footage showed Moman removing items from his apartment after he’d taken the child to the hospital but prior to the arrival of detectives.

On Friday, EPD said it received lab results showing the child tested positive for fentanyl. Moman was brought to police headquarters but refused to speak with police.

The child has been released from the hospital and both Moman’s other children have been removed from the apartment by DCS, according to the news release.

No charges have been filed against the child’s mother.

