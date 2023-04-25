Evansville man arrested, facing 7 charges after running from police at traffic stop

EVANSVILLE — State and local police arrested an Evansville man Monday night after he allegedly fled a traffic stop while in possession of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The Indiana State Police identified the man as 55-year-old David Flaherty, who was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He faces seven preliminary charges:

Possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony

Dealing of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony

Battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony

Resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony

Possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor

Possession of marijuana, a Class A Misdemeanor

Driving with a suspended license, a Class A misdemeanor `

An Indiana State Police trooper came across Flaherty around 10:30 p.m. while patrolling the Lloyd Expressway near Fulton Avenue, according to a state police news release. The trooper reportedly clocked Flaherty going 76 mph in a 50 mph zone before Flaherty exited the expressway.

When the trooper attempted to stop Flaherty near the intersection of Fulton Avenue and Ohio Street, his in-car computer reportedly revealed Flaherty's license had been suspended. At that point an Evansville Police Department K-9 officer arrived to assist with the stop.

"When officers attempted to remove a large knife from Flaherty, he got off his bike and fled on the Greenway Passage from Fulton Avenue," Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Todd Ringle wrote in a news release. "Officers quickly caught Flaherty, but he continued to resist arrest."

A state trooper was eventually able to "disarm" Flaherty, who was then taken into custody, according to Ringle.

During a search, officers allegedly located "two large baggies" containing approximately 28 grams, or one ounce, of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine, Ringle said. A search of Flaherty's motorcycle allegedly turned up a small amount of cannabis.

Flaherty was scheduled to appear in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court Tuesday at 1 p.m. for his initial hearing.

