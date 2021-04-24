Evansville man charged with child neglect, abandonment

Apr. 24—EVANSVILLE — Police say an Evansville man declined to give his child a ride home or check on the child's welfare as the child showed signs of hypothermia, leading to the man being charged with child neglect and abandonment.

Shane P. Levin, 43, of 405 E. Main St., Evansville, was arrested on charges of child abandonment and neglecting a child- consequence in bodily harm, according to court records.

Police found a teenager at the intersection of Union Street and Main Street in Evansville around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 13. The teenager was wearing torn socks and no shoes and the officer could see the teenager's toes were severely scraped, according to the criminal complaint.

The teenager had been sent home from school that day for fighting and ran away shortly after being sent home. The teen told police his shoes broke so he tossed them aside, according to the complaint.

The teenager had been walking around the train tracks of Lake Leota Park, eventually losing feeling in his toes causing him to crawl on the ground, according to the complaint.

While walking back into town, someone let the teenager use the person's cell phone to call Levin and ask for a ride home. Levin answered the phone, said "no" and hung up, according to the complaint.

The teenager had been standing at the intersection for about 10 minutes before police arrived, according to the complaint.

EMS crews determined the boy's temperature was 94 degrees and sent the teen to a local hospital because of possible hypothermia, according to the complaint.

Police found pill bottles and an empty can of Coors Light near where the teenager was found. The teenager admitted to drinking the beer to wash the pain pills down, according to the complaint.

Levin told police the teenager was slurring his words and sounded "messed up" when the teenager called Levin. Police indicate in the report Levin did not take action to check on the teenager despite acknowledging the teen sounded "off" on the phone.

An initial court appearance is scheduled for Levin on May 24 in Rock County Circuit Court.