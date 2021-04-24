Evansville man charged with second felony intoxicated driving offense in one week

Apr. 24—EVANSVILLE — An Evansville man was charged with a felony intoxicated-driving offense and two counts of bail jumping one week after he was charged for his fourth intoxicated driving offense.

Bruce Alan Crull, 61, of 20 Countryside Drive No. 2, was arrested on charges of fourth offense intoxicated-driving Tuesday after police pulled him over for driving below the speed limit and with his turn signal without turning, according to a criminal complaint.

Police stopped Crull driving eastbound on Main Street in Evansville and noticed his speech was slurred and eyes were glassy and bloodshot. Crull told police initially he was driving to Piggly Wiggly, then later told police he was driving to the bowling alley to get a burger, according to the complaint.

Crull was charged in Rock County Circuit Court for intoxicated-driving the previous week after an incident April 13, according to court records.

Both charges were filed as Crull's fourth offense because he has not yet been convicted of either.

A signature bond filed for Crull's April 13 offense mandated Crull not operate a motor vehicle, consume intoxicants or commit any crime, which police say he violated during the April 20 incident, according to court documents.

Crull has previous intoxicated-driving convictions from 1999 and 2002 twice.