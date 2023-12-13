An Evansville man convicted of having caused an overdose will serve decades in prison

EVANSVILLE — A federal judge sentenced an Evansville man to serve 35 years in prison Wednesday after a jury determined he repeatedly sold potent opioids to a Kentucky woman who overdosed and later died due to acute fentanyl intoxication.

The jury trial ended in September when 31-year-old Johntavis Matlock was found guilty of having distributed heroin resulting in serious bodily injury, and distributing fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury.

U.S. District Court Judge Matthew P. Brookman imposed Matlock's decades-long sentence. Brookman ordered that Matlock be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years upon his release from federal prison.

According to prosecutors, Matlock bore responsibility for a December 2020 overdose that injured 28-year-old Lindsey Wiley of Henderson County, Kentucky. Despite knowing that Wiley had overdosed and nearly died, Matlock continued to sell her heroin and fentanyl, prosecutors said.

On Feb. 28, 2021, Wiley died due to a drug overdose. A coroner would later determine Wiley had ingested a lethal dose of fentanyl. Fentanyl is about 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"An examination of Wiley’s cell phone revealed that Wiley frequently purchased controlled substances from Matlock," said Kelsie Clayton, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana. "From June of 2020 through February of 2021, Matlock coordinated with Wiley to sell her both heroin and fentanyl out of his home in Evansville, Indiana."

The powder beside the penny shows a potentially lethal dose of the synthetic opiate fentanyl.

A grand jury indicted Matlock on multiple charges, including distribution of a controlled substance resulting in serious bodily injury and distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death, in June 2021.

But jurors did not find Matlock guilty of causing Wiley's death. Instead, they determined Matlock had, beyond all reasonable doubt, sold the drugs that caused Wiley's non-fatal overdose in December 2020.

Matlock also was convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance. He faced a maximum sentence of life in prison.

“Substance use disorder is a devastating disease that international drug cartels and local dealers greedily exploit," U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers, said after Matlock's sentencing.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kristian Mukoski and Todd S. Shellenbarger prosecuted the case.

Houston Harwood can be contacted at houston.harwood@courierpress.com

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville man sentenced for causing Kentucky woman's overdose