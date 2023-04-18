Evansville man convicted of rape for attacking neighbor at assisted-living facility

EVANSVILLE — More than one year after police accused an Evansville man of sexually assaulting a woman inside the subsidized housing complex where they both lived, a jury found him guilty on all counts.

The conviction, which came Friday, capped off the two-day trial of 69-year-old Oscar Contreras Zamilpa. Jurors found him guilty of committing rape, a Level 1 felony; criminal confinement, a Level 5 felony, and three counts of sexual battery, a Level 6 felony.

According to the Evansville Police Department, officers received an anonymous tip Feb. 18, 2022, reporting a possible sexual assault at the Independence Square housing complex, which is located at 201 W. Delaware Street.

Officers spoke to the victim, who said a man she knew as "Mike" attacked her as she walked into his apartment to discuss the sale of a couch. According to Independence Square's website, units are reserved for seniors or younger adults who suffer from disabilities.

Writing in an affidavit, EPD Detective Robert Waller said officers were able to identify "Mike" as Zamilpa. The victim told police that when she entered Zamilpa's room, he shut the door behind him.

"Immediately, (Zamilpa) pushed the victim up against the wall and held her there," the affidavit states. Zamilpa then proceeded to sexually assault the victim, according to her testimony and evidence gathered during a subsequent medical examination at Deaconess Midtown Hospital.

After making contact with Zamilpa at his apartment unit, police transported him to the EPD's headquarters for questioning. Waller said Zamilpa waived his right to an attorney and denied ever assaulting the victim.

During Zamilpa's two-day trial, prosecutors presented DNA evidence they said linked Zamilpa to the assault. Nurses at Deaconess Midtown Hospital also documented multiple bruises and abrasions stemming from the assault, according to Waller.

After the trial, Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Diana Moers said her office is "prepared to recommend a harsh punishment" at Zamilpa's sentencing, which is scheduled for May 12.

Vanderburgh County Superior Court Judge Robert J. Pigman ordered Zamilpa to be held without bond at the Vanderburgh County jail until his sentencing, according to court records.

