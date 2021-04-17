Evansville man faces fourth intoxicated-driving charge

Apr. 16—JANESVILLE — An Evansville man charged with his fourth intoxicated-driving offense told police he had been drinking "a pretty fair amount," according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Rock County Court.

Evansville police say Bruce A. Crull, 61, of 20 Countryside Drive No. 2, drove while intoxicated at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 14 and eventually in a parking lot at 230 E. Main St. in Evansville.

A preliminary breath test returned a result of 0.24, the complaint states, which is three times the legal limit for driving.

Crull has previous intoxicated-driving convictions from 1999 and 2002 twice.