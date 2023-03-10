Evansville man found guilty of murder in 2022 shooting death

EVANSVILLE – An Evansville man accused of killing a man while stealing 15 pounds of marijuana last year, and then forcing a woman and her daughter to load up the drugs at gunpoint, has been convicted of murder and robbery.

According to a news release from the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office, a superior court jury found 34-year-old Brandon Artis guilty of murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, armed robbery and other charges.

Police say Artis shot and killed Trey Lashaune McGillicuddy, 27, on Aug. 27 in full view of an adult witness and multiple children.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, Artis then took around 15 pounds of marijuana and between $30,000 and $60,000 in cash. He allegedly forced a witness and her daughter to load the haul into trash bags.

When they didn't move fast enough, police said, he allegedly pointed a gun at the girl and said he'd shoot her if they didn't speed up.

Artis was initially arrested that September after police accused him of illegally purchasing a firearm and keeping narcotics, including fentanyl, within reach of his children. A few days later, however, police reportedly found cellphone evidence linking him to McGillicuddy's killing.

"In the extraction report, a contact name and phone number of 'Big Truck' was found," detectives wrote in the affidavit. "A search of the phone number associated with 'Big Truck' ... showed the number to be a on AT&T Mobility Service with a subscriber name of Brandon Artis."

Previously, a surviving victim told detectives they knew the shooter only by his nickname: "Big Truck."

This wasn't the first time prosecutors attempted to try Artis for the killing. Last month, a judge declared a mistrial after the court became aware of "inappropriate contact with the jury." Officials didn't release any details beyond that.

Artis could face decades in prison. According to the release, Judge Robert Pigman could also add felony firearm and habitual offender sentencing enhancements. Artis is slated to be sentenced on April 12.

Artis is not the same Brandon Artis who coaches track at Memorial High School.

