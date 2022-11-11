Evansville man indicted for traveling to Owensoboro to meet minor for sex

Nov. 11—A federal grand jury has indicted an Evansville man who traveled to Owensboro allegedly to meet a teenage girl for sex.

Cody S. McCormick, 27, of Evansville was indicted with attempted enticement of a minor, interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual activity with a minor and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney's office says McCormick is a high school teacher in Evansville.

An affidavit by Secret Service Special Agent Bo Alexander says the agency launched an undercover investigation on Oct. 13, using an undercover account on the social media site Whisper.

The affidavit says the Internet Crimes Against Children officer who created the account was contacted by a person using the screen name "Top_Wow," that was later identified as McCormick.

Court records say the agent identified as a 14-year-old-female early in the first chat, which switched to text messaging and phone calls.

Reports say McCormick asked the undercover agent questions about her sexual history, and discussed engaging in sex acts with her, believing she was a 14 year old.

At times during text messages, McCormick would ask the agent to verify who she was, and said he had to "be really cautious." At one point, McCormick wrote "you're probably law enforcement."

Records say McCormick sent a explicit photo to the officer, and arranged to drive to Owensboro to meet her.

McCormick was arrested by agents then transported to the police department, where "he admitted talking to a person that identified as 14 and then traveling to meet them in Kentucky. He also admitted to sending an explicit photo of himself during the texts.

If convicted at trial, McCormick faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.