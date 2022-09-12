Evansville man now facing federal charges after fentanyl killed toddler

EVANSVILLE — A federal grand jury indicted an Evansville man who stands accused of selling fentanyl pills that killed one toddler and injured two others in 2021.

Arcinial Watt, 33, faces one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Watt's fentanyl, according to prosecutors, killed 3-year-old Kamari Opperman on Oct 27, 2021.

Watt was previously charged with murder, a Level 1 felony, and dealing 10 or more grams of a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony, in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court. His case was transferred to Daviess County and then to Hamilton County, but the charges were dropped following his federal indictment.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Zachary Meyers said Watt conspired to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl between August 2021 and October 2021. Watt's narcotics operation reportedly generated tens-of-thousands of dollars in revenue, according to the federal indictment.

The fentanyl that killed Opperman came from a pill the child reportedly found inside a family member's nightstand.

For subscribers:They were small-town Indiana friends. Fentanyl killed them both.

In a 911 call obtained by the Courier & Press last year, a family member can be heard saying Opperman stopped breathing after she “got hold of a fentanyl pill." Opperman was never taken to the hospital.

When emergency responders arrived, they found her lying on a couch, unresponsive.

“(The child) was under a cover as if sleeping,” authorities wrote in an affidavit of probable cause. She had reportedly been dead for some time.

Family members and accused dealers arrested

Opperman's overdose death resulted in Evansville police arresting six people, including four family members.

Makaylee Jade Opperman, Kamari's mother, is facing 9 charges, including murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death, both Level 1 felonies, court records state.

Story continues

Amber Michelle Opperman and Brandon Keith Opperman, Kamari's grandparents, are charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and depriving a dependent of necessary support, a Level 6 felony.

In addition to Watt, police also accused Allison Marcia Smithler and Jazmynn Alaina Brown of selling the fentanyl that killed Opperman. Both are charged with murder and dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.

More:Evansville-area police, prosecutors going after a new target in fentanyl-related deaths

Makaylee Opperman's jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 31. Smithler's case is scheduled to go to trial Sept. 26, and Brown's jury trial is scheduled for Feb. 27, 2023.

Amber and Brandon Opperman's trials are scheduled to begin Jan. 9, 2023, according to court records.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew Brookman was set to discuss Watt's pretrial detention at the federal courthouse in downtown Evansville on Monday.

Houston Harwood can be contacted at walter.harwood@courierpress.com with story ideas and questions. Twitter: @houston_whh

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville toddler's fentanyl death leads to federal charges