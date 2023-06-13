Evansville man sentenced to 20 years in child exploitation case

Content Warning: The following article discusses instances of sexual abuse and rape.

EVANSVILLE — A resident of Evansville was sentenced to serve 20 years in a federal prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to producing sexually explicit material involving minors.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana identified the man as 32-year-old Stacy Ryan Goldman. In December 2021, federal prosecutors indicted Goldman after he allegedly coerced a 14-year-old child from Wisconsin to perform sexual acts during online video calls.

Prosecutors charged Goldman with one count of production and attempted production of sexually explicit material involving minors, an indictment states.

Goldman petitioned the court to enter a plea of guilty to that charge May 19, court records show.

Monday morning, U.S. District Court Judge Richard L. Young held Goldman's sentencing hearing. According to courtroom minutes, Young found Goldman to be mentally competent and entered Goldman's guilty plea.

Young sentenced Goldman to serve 20 years in a federal prison before remanding him into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

"Goldman discussed sexual activity with the (victim) and sent her videos of himself in sex acts," the U.S. Attorney's Office wrote in a news release Monday. "Goldman also asked the child to send him sexually explicit material."

Goldman's three-page indictment contains few additional details about investigators' findings. it does disclose that prosecutors believe Goldman initiated some of the illicit conversations on or about Jan. 29, 2017.

In its news release announcing Goldman's sentencing, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Goldman admitted to FBI agents that he knew the victim was a minor. He also allegedly claimed to have told the victim he could post the sexually explicit material online as a form of blackmail.

Zach Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said social media networks and mobile devices offer avenues for "predators" to "gain access to our children's bedrooms from hundreds of miles away.

“Those who might seek to engage in sexual contact with children online should take notice of the federal prison sentence imposed today," Myers said. "Child sexual exploitation is a heinous crime and will be met with serious punishment."

In dueling sentencing memorandums, Goldman's defense attorney argued with prosecutors about whether Goldman had engaged in a "pattern of activity" involving prohibited sexual conduct with minors, which could have led to a lengthier sentence.

Federal prosecutors argued Goldman's actions − and a past conviction − displayed a pattern in two separate sentencing memorandums.

"The defendant certainly engaged in such a pattern of activity as defined by the guidelines," prosecutors wrote in a June 8 filing.

Prosecutors cite Goldman's 2019 conviction in Vanderburgh County Superior Court for "child solicitation and sexual misconduct with a minor." They wrote that Goldman targeted a 15-year-old victim for "grooming" and arranged a meetup using Facebook Messenger.

The Prior Case: Goldman lied about age, name to meet underage teen for sex

"The minor (victim) reported that Goldman 'basically raped me,'" prosecutors wrote. "Goldman engaged in sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old minor (victim) after she withdrew her consent in a ditch behind a church where they had arranged to meet."

Goldman's plea agreement limited his possible sentence to between 20 and 30 years. Prosecutors, citing Goldman's past conviction, asked the court to impose a "reasonable sentence in this case consistent with the guidelines..."

Goldman's defense attorney, Jonathan G. Chance, argued in a June 12 filing that Goldman's previous conviction did not represent a "pattern" of illegal conduct and should not lengthen Goldman's sentence.

Goldman's 20-year sentence, handed down by Young, was the minimum cited in Goldman's plea agreement. Upon his release, Goldman must undergo supervision by the U.S. Probation Office for 15 years.

Goldman also must register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works or goes to school, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The FBI investigated the case alongside the Wisconsin Grand Rapids Police Department. According to Myers, the case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, an initiative the U.S. Justice Department launched in 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Stacy Ryan Goldman receives 20-year sentence for child exploitation