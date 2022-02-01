Evansville man sentenced to 37 months in federal prison in connection with 2020 shooting

EVANSVILLE -- A judge sentenced an Evansville man Monday to 37 months in federal prison in connection with a 2020 shooting that left one adult and one teenager injured.

Paje Capone Diaz, 24, pleaded guilty in January to one count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

The charges stemmed from a shooting that took place June 13, 2020, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 41 and Covert Avenue in Evansville.

According to court records, Evansville police responded to a report of a car crash and shots fired. Upon arrival, they found an overturned vehicle, large amounts of blood and two people who had been shot in their legs.

Diaz's plea agreement states one of the victims identified Diaz as the shooter with "100% certainty," telling police that Diaz opened fire from the front seat of another vehicle.

Federal investigators also said the ammunition recovered at the scene connected Diaz to the crime. According to court records, Evansville police located a receipt for the ammunition in a vehicle affiliated with Diaz and obtained surveillance footage of Diaz purchasing the ammunition two days before the shooting.

Diaz was previously charged with two counts of attempted murder in Vanderburgh Circuit Court. Those charges were dismissed, court records state.

