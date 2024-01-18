Evansville man shot by officers found guilty of attempted murder

EVANSVILLE –– In less than one hour, jurors found a man who Evansville police shot and paralyzed in May guilty of two counts of attempted murder and other offenses for pulling a handgun and readying it to fire as officers tried to arrest him.

During a Wednesday hearing, the man, Kody Brian Schaum, lashed out at the verdict by reportedly swallowing pain pills and shouting from his wheelchair, which led deputies to restrain him. Schaum was later transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

According to the Evansville Police Department and the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office, the shooting that led to Schaum’s arrest last year came after officers driving in the 1500 block of East Indiana Street on May 9 spotted Schaum, who had a felony warrant for his arrest at the time.

The warrant stemmed from his failure to appear in court on felony charges of possession of meth, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, court records show.

One officer is seen in body camera footage later released by the EPD driving his vehicle toward Schaum and another man, who were standing near a parked SUV on East Indiana Street.

“In an incident that lasted seconds, officers yelled at Schaum to put his hands up,” Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Diana Moers’ office wrote in a statement Wednesday. “Schaum initially complied with orders but then frantically dropped his hands to tug at his waistband while reaching behind his back for a handgun that was in the vehicle.”

Police body camera footage showed Schaum holding the weapon, and officers said he went so far as to rack the slide on the handgun, which would chamber a live round and ready the weapon to fire.

EPD officers fired more than 10 shots at Schaum, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down and bound to a wheelchair. He was transported to a hospital after the shooting and underwent surgery, according to the EPD.

On Wednesday, jurors took less than one hour to find Schaum guilty as charged with two counts of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, unlawful possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.

According to court records, Schaum is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 25.

“The jury in this case was able to watch the body camera and dash camera footage, which proved immensely helpful to show how chaotic the scene was that day,” Moers said in a public statement after jurors rendered their verdict. “The defendant was intent on non-compliance and chaos that day, and we are very lucky both officers went home to their families and no innocent bystanders were harmed.”

