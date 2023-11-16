Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science director to retire

EVANSVILLE — Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science Executive Director Mary McNamee Bower has announced she will retire in 2024.

Bower will complete her time with the museum on May 30, 2024. She has been with the museum in various roles for 45 years.

“It has been an honor of a lifetime to lead the Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science and work with its dynamic staff and engaged Board of Trustees,” Bower said in a news release.

Mary Bower

The museum board has approved an honorary title of Director Emerita for bower upon her retirement.

“Mary’s knowledge, dedication and leadership to both the Museum and the Evansville community have been extraordinary for more than four decades," board president Adam Borgman said.

In 2014, Bower was promoted to chief curator and in 2018, the museum’s board named her the John Streetman Executive Director.

According to the news release, Bower has been team leader of four accreditation evaluations of theEvansville Museum by the American Alliance of Museums and was project manager for the development of the Museum’s master plan, multiple facility renovations and 2014 building expansion.

