Evansville parents charged with neglect after baby found dead with fentanyl in system

EVANSVILLE – An 11-month old Evansville baby who was found dead in his home last month had traces of fentanyl and powerful sedatives in his blood, according to a probable cause affidavit file in the case.

The home in which he was found was strewn with various narcotics, including methamphetamine, psilocybin, marijuana and a “precursor for illicit fentanyl production,” Evansville police wrote.

According to the affidavit, he also "showed a presumptive positive for Naloxone," the drug given to people who overdose on opioids.

The baby’s mother, 27-year-old Kaytlen Sha Dossett, was arrested Monday and charged with neglect of a dependent causing death, a Level 1 felony, as well as three Level 6 counts of neglect of a dependent. A warrant for her arrest had been issued late last week.

There’s also a warrant for the arrest of the baby’s father, 30-year-old Taylor Mitchell Fischer. He faces the same neglect charges as Dossett, as well as two felony counts of drug possession and multiple misdemeanors.

He hadn’t been arrested as of Tuesday morning.

The baby isn’t identified in the affidavit, but an obituary with Pierre Funeral Home lists Dossett and Fischer as the parents of 11-month-old Carsen Taylor Fischer.

"(He) passed away unexpectedly at his home," the obituary reads.

The warrants against Dossett and Taylor Fischer were filed on Oct. 6 – almost a month after Carsen’s death on Sept. 11. They came two days after the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office received the results of the baby’s postmortem blood draw.

According to the affidavit, they showed Carsen’s body contained trace amounts of fentanyl, xylazine – a powerful veterinary sedative also known as “Tranq” that the Drug Enforcement Administrations says is often mixed with fentanyl – and “4-ANPP,” a fentanyl precursor.

During an interview with police, Dossett reportedly said Carsen could have “gotten ahold of something” that was lying on the floor of the home. If he did, she told police, it didn’t come from her.

No traces of hard drugs were found in her system. Fischer, on the other hand, eventually tested positive for multiple substances, including fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The affidavit

Police and paramedics responded to Dossett and Fischer’s home in the 200 block of North Spring Street just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 11.

Dossett had called 911 and told dispatchers that her baby had stopped breathing and that his lips had turned blue. Both the parents and arriving officials “began life-saving measures,” but Carsen was eventually pronounced dead at St. Vincent Hospital.

Officers soon noticed signs of drug activity in the house and were granted a search warrant. According to the affidavit, a sweep uncovered:

Two foil wrappers containing a “white crystal-like substance” that later field-tested positive for meth;

A plastic baggie containing brown powder;

Multiple “brown, dry” pieces that tested positive for psilocybin, the active ingredient in psychedelic mushrooms;

A bottle of 11 brown capsules;

A digital scale;

A bag containing 11 grams of marijuana; and

A container police say contained synthetic marijuana

Both parents were then taken to EPD headquarters for questioning. According to the affidavit, Taylor “appeared to be impaired” both at his home and in the interview.

He reportedly told police Carsen was born “with some medical issues that kept him in the NICU for five weeks,” including a heart issue and “fluid on his lungs,” but had been healthy since. Dossett said the baby fell off a sofa about two weeks before his death, though the fall only resulted in minor injuries.

During her interview with police, Dossett said she left the home just after 7 p.m. that day to go to the East Side Target. The baby was “fine” when she left, she said, but when she returned about 45 minutes later, she said Carsen appeared “abnormally tired.” She claimed Taylor was holding the baby when she got home, and that he told her the infant didn’t need a bottle of formula.

Around 8 p.m., they took the baby to a basement bedroom they shared and put him on a leather sofa with a pillow under his head and a blanket partially covering him. Over the next couple hours, Dossett said she “listened to podcasts and only got up a few times to do laundry,” the affidavit states. “She never observed any falls or concerning behavior.”

“(Dossett) said that she eventually decided that it was time for her and the victim to lay down in bed,” police wrote. “She placed her hand over the victim’s mouth and realized that he was not breathing.”

A pill previously found on the floor

Dossett reportedly told police she and Fischer had smoked marijuana that day – something Fischer denied. She also said Fischer had used fentanyl and heroin in the past. He was allegedly “getting treatment for his addiction, but she had suspicions about that being true,” the affidavit states.

When police asked Fischer about the methamphetamine in the home, he claimed he didn’t know anything about it.

According to the affidavit, he later tested positive for multiple drugs. Dossett only tested positive for marijuana.

During the joint investigation with the Department of Child Services, officials learned that another child of Fischer’s had previously told authorities they discovered a “pink pill” lying on the floor of one of the kids’ rooms. They didn’t have the pill anymore, but the mother of the child told police it had been labeled “E343,” which corresponds with a 15 mg pill for amphetamine and dextroamphetamine.

According to police, Fischer denied that Carsen could have ingested any drug. He also claimed Dossett never left the house the evening of Carsen’s death, despite her claim of going to Target, and that he was never left alone with the baby.

However, extracted cell phone data later showed Dossett did go to Target in the time frame she shared with police. When Fischer was asked about Dossett’s version of events, he said “he did not remember that.” The data also allegedly contained several messages "(indicating) Taylor was attempting to obtain narcotics" on the night of the baby's death.

Toxicology reports ultimately showed traces of multiple drugs in Carsen's system.

Dossett’s initial hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday in Vanderburgh Superior Court. She’s being held in the Vanderburgh County jail on a $250,000 cash bond.

