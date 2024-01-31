The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra announced its Young Artists Competition winners

The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra has announced the winners of its annual Young Artist Competition.

The Young Artist Competition is in its 68th year and is designed to promote, encourage, and nurture exceptional talent. The competition brings in students in grades seven to 12 to compete for cash prizes.

The first-place Grand Prize was awarded to Braden Riley of Evansville whose performance of Saint-Saëns’ Violin Concerto No. 3 in B Minor won him $2,000. He is a junior at Reitz and the concertmaster of the EVSC Honors Orchestra. He has been performing as a soloist since 2022. He also participates in the Indiana All-State Orchestra as a concertmaster and has participated in the National Youth Orchestra.

The second-place prize Conductor's Award went to Faith Murphy of Bloomington, whose performance of Mozart’s Flute Concerto in D Major, K. 314, Mvt.1 - Allegro Aperto won her $1,000. She is a sophomore who won first place in the Flute Society of Kentucky Competition. She was a finalist in the 2022 National Music Teachers National Association Senior Division Competition and is a member of the Indianapolis Youth Orchestra.

The third-place prize Orchestra Award went to David Drury of Evansville and his performance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Clarinet Concerto in A Major, K 622 Mvt. 1. The performance won him a $750 cash prize. He is also a junior at Reitz and has been a principal clarinet of the Evansville Philharmonic Youth Orchestra for five years. He won the 2023 Carmel Symphony Young Artist Competition and will have a soloist performance with the Carmel Symphony Orchestra in May. Previously, he was selected for the Indiana All-State Honor Band in 2022 and 2023, a principal chair for the 2024 Indiana All-State Orchestra, and a second chair clarinet with the ensemble.

Honorable mentions were awarded to Michael Heiger (marimba), Emma Neely (violin), HyewonPark (bassoon), and Samuel Ungar (cello).

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Braden Riley, Faith Murphy and David Drury win in orchestra competition