Evansville police: 3-year-old child missing, last see in 700 block of Jackson Avenue

EVANSVILLE — Evansville police reported a missing three-year-old Friday afternoon via social media.

The child is named Shayne Williams and was last seen around 2:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Jackson Avenue.

He was last wearing gray sweatpants with a stripe and blue t-shirt with basketballs on it.

Police ask community members to call 911 if they know where Williams is.

