Evansville police arrest confinement officer on charges of strangulation, domestic battery

EVANSVILLE — Evansville police arrested a Vanderburgh County jail confinement officer Sunday morning after he allegedly punched and choked a woman in the presence of a child.

Jail records identified the officer as 25-year-old Austin Blake Chandler. He was booked into the jail, where he also works as a guard and is now being held without bond, just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

In a statement provided to multiple local news organizations, Sheriff Noah Robinson confirmed Chandler worked as a confinement officer at the Vanderburgh County jail: "The employee in question was immediately placed on unpaid suspension pending a personnel investigation and court disposition," the statement read in part.

Chandler faces preliminary charges of strangulation, domestic battery-simple assault, and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child.

According to Chandler's arrest affidavit, dispatchers directed Evansville police to an apartment complex on the city's northeast side Sunday morning after a resident dialed 911 to report they'd heard a woman screaming and complaining that she couldn't breathe.

Officers quickly identified Chandler and the woman, the affidavit states. The woman reportedly told police that Chandler threw her to the ground and repeatedly placed his hand over her mouth to the point that she was unable to breathe.

Crime scene personnel documented injuries to the woman's eye, which she attributed to Chandler having punched her in the face.

EPD Officer Jordan Turnock, writing in Chandler's arrest affidavit, said Chandler admitted that he and the victim had been "arguing pretty loudly" and "yelling pretty good." Chandler reportedly claimed that he and the victim later "talked it out."

But the confinement officer's story contradicted evidence documented at the scene and the victim's testimony to EPD personnel, according to the affidavit.

"(The victim) said she felt trapped, scared and was unsure what to do because she was not able to breathe," officer Turnock wrote. "When (the victim) would pull his hand off her mouth and nose, Austin would then again put his hand over her mouth and nose and apply pressure."

Chandler appeared to have sustained scratches to his face consistent with the victim's statement that she had tried to claw Chandler off of her. Officers also reviewed a letter the victim wrote detailing previous alleged instances of physical abuse involving Chandler, Turnock wrote.

According to public records, Chandler was scheduled to appear in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court at 1 p.m. Monday.

Houston can be contacted at houston.harwood@courierpress.com

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville jail officer arrested, accused of strangulation and battery