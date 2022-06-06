Evansville police have confirmed that Sunday night's shooting victim was a teenager

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The person killed in a Sunday night shooting near Downtown Evansville was a teenager, Evansville police confirmed.

EPD spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray didn't provide the victim's exact age, but did confirm that they were a teenager.

The age of the victim, who hasn't been publicly identified, was mentioned in audio of 911 calls the Courier & Press obtained from Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Line Street just before midnight and found someone suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, Evansville police said in a news release. The victim later died at the hospital.

No arrests have been made. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's office will release the victim's identity after an autopsy.

EPD: Evansville shooting near downtown area leaves one person dead

Two separate calls reporting the shooting to police dispatch late Sunday night – one from an individual claiming to be a neighbor and the other claiming to be a family member of the victim – reported that a male had been shot outside his home.

The second caller told dispatch, "He's only 17" several times near the end of the emotional, five-minute call.

The second caller, who identified themselves as a family member, said witnesses saw a small car drive away from the scene and turn onto Washington Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPD's adult investigations unit at 812-436-7979.

Contact Ray Couture at rcouture@courierpress.com or on Twitter @raybc94.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: 911 caller told police Downtown Evansville shooting victim was a teen