How Evansville police connected pickup truck to Alabama prison escapee Casey White

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A prison escapee and his accomplice were hunkered down in an Evansville hotel for at least six days amid a national manhunt even though their abandoned vehicle was found and brought to authorities' attention.

A manager at an Evansville car wash says law enforcement was slow to act on his concerns about the F-150 pickup that turned out to have been used by escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White.

Police say there was initially no evidence linking the pickup truck to the case, and due to a miscommunication, officers believed as late as Monday morning that the vehicle was connected to a different crime in Kentucky.

Casey White and Vicky White were captured Monday afternoon in Evansville after a short police chase on U.S. 41. Vicky White shot herself prior to being apprehended and later died at Deaconess Hospital.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding praised the multiagency effort to locate and capture them, shrugging off any notion that police were slow to act.

"They knew they were going up against a dangerous felon, a murderer," Wedding said. "I can't shout out enough praise to all the law enforcement here in our community for the hard work that they do."

Whites abandoned truck May 3

James Stinson, who has managed the car wash for 18 years, told the Courier & Press he first noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in a wash bay May 3, the same day police now say Casey White and Vicky White abandoned a Ford F-150 truck in Evansville.

“Normally I just call and have them towed,” Stinson said. “But something was suspicious about this.”

Evansville Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray said officers first responded to the abandoned truck on the morning of May 4. When officers arrived, Stinson wasn’t present, according to Gray, and a check on the vehicle’s license plates did not indicate it was stolen or involved in a crime.

“At the time, there was no indication the vehicle was connected to the Alabama case,” Gray said. “And our officers never heard the caller say he thought it was connected.”

When Stinson returned to the car wash, he called police again to inquire about the abandoned vehicle. When an officer returned and ran the license plates, Stinson said, the results were the same: nothing out of the ordinary regarding the vehicle.

A truck U.S. Marshals believe was used by escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and former corrections officer Vicky White was found abandoned at Weinbach Car Wash in Evansville. The man in the picture bears a resemblance to Casey White, but authorities haven't said whether they believe it's him.

Because EPD requires a vehicle to be abandoned for at least 48 before it can be towed, Gray said Stinson opted to call a tow truck himself.

Mixup between marshals and Evansville police

However, by May 8, Gray said U.S. marshals told EPD the vehicle had been stolen and was possibly connected to a crime. Due to a miscommunication, officers initially thought the truck had been used to commit a crime in a Kentucky.

On the morning of May 9, officers were still unsure what crime the vehicle had been involved in, Gray said.

U.S. marshals did eventually confirm the Ford F-150 was likely linked to Casey White and Vicky White, and law enforcement soon descended on Weinbach Car Wash to secure evidence.

Stinson said he thought straight away surveillance footage from the car wash depicted a man who looked like Casey White.

“The forensic computer guy comes in there and gets the (computer) drive and asked me, ‘Are you sure?’” Stinson said. “Yes, I was!”

Stinson also released the surveillance footage to a local news organization, a move he said he took after U.S. Marshals “were late for their appointment.”

Despite the surveillance footage and recovery of the vehicle, Gray said law enforcement initially doubted Vicky White and Casey White were still in Evansville.

“We remained vigilant,” Gray said. “But, what we learned from the marshals is that there was no information indicating they were still here.”

Cadillac enters the picture

Evidence recovered at the car wash indicated Casey White and Vicky White left the area on May 3 in a Cadillac sedan.

Monday afternoon, Gray said, an Evansville police officer spotted a Cadillac outside a hotel near U.S. 41. A brief police chase ensued down U.S. 41, and U.S. marshals eventually wedged the Cadillac into a ditch near Baumgart Road.

Casey White was originally in jail on an attempted murder charge, while Vicky White was a correctional officer believed to have aided him in his escape. Casey White also reportedly confessed to killing 59-year-old Alabama mother Connie Ridgeway in 2015.

Officials said they don't believe Casey White and Vicky White have any connection to the city.

The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement officials said they will release more information as it becomes available.

