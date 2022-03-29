Evansville Police Department civilian employee arrested, charged with child molestation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's office has arrested a civilian employee of the Evansville Police Department on a charge of child molestation.

EPD identified the employee as 57-year-old Gregory Thomas Galka in a news release published Tuesday evening.

Police said Galka had worked for EPD as a civilian information technology specialist since August 2021. He was arrested Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's office is handling the investigation. Galka has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Galka was booked at the Vanderburgh County jail shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to booking records.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

