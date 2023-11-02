Evansville police identify officer involved in fatal shooting

EVANSVILLE – Evansville police have identified the officer who shot and killed a woman last week who was reportedly carrying an airsoft gun.

Sgt. Blake Hollins shot 34-year-old Christina McKinney in the 1700 block of South Evans Avenue at 6:09 p.m. on Oct. 25. Hollins has been with the department for 11 years and is a member of its Crisis Intervention Team, police said in a Thursday news release.

He's now back on duty after taking a three-day administrative leave, which is department policy for any officer involved in a shooting.

The shooting came after two separate runs to incidents in which McKinney was reportedly involved, police have said.

About 30 minutes before the shooting, police responded to a 911 call from an apartment complex in the 600 block of Cross Street. Workers there reportedly told dispatchers "subjects were fighting and threw a fish tank out the door," EPD spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray later said.

"Around 5:55 p.m., the responding EPD officer arrived on scene and made contact with a female who was walking out of an apartment," she said. "She told the officer everything was fine."

McKinney was reportedly inside the apartment and refused to speak to an officer. Since no one was injured in the dispute, police left.

Around seven minutes later, dispatchers fielded another 911 call, this one alleging a woman was armed and walking towards a park. Hollins spotted McKinney along South Evans and pulled over.

"You mind stopping?" he's heard saying in body camera footage released a day after the shooting. "You mind coming here? Ma'am, come here."

McKinney can be seen walking toward the cruiser before stopping on the side of the road. A basketball is tucked under her right arm, while her left hand moves inside her jacket pocket.

"Ma'am, stop reaching," Hollins says multiple times.

McKinney speaks softly and continues pulling her hand in and out of her pocket. "I don't know ..." she starts.

"Drop the gun!" Hollins says.

He then fires. The shooting took place a little over a minute after he pulled over.

The gun McKinney was reportedly carrying was later found to be an airsoft, or pellet, gun modeled after a Smith and Wesson revolver, Gray said. Hollins believed the gun was real. And during a news conference on Oct. 26, Gray repeatedly stressed how realistic the gun appeared.

Other officer-involved shootings in Vanderburgh County over the last year

McKinney became the sixth person shot by law enforcement in Vanderburgh County over the last year.

Kody Schaum, 35, was shot multiple times on May 9 as officers attempted to serve him an arrest warrant in the 1500 block of East Indiana Street. Subsequently released dash camera footage showed Schaum with a gun in his hand. He survived.

On April 12, 49-year-old Steven Howard Goldstein was also shot during a warrant incident. A Vanderburgh County Sheriff's deputy fatally shot him after he reportedly fired at officers with the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force trying to take him back to jail for reported parole violations.

In March, authorities shot and killed 37-year-old Gary Youngblood Jr., who was also reportedly armed with an airsoft gun, after an hourslong standoff in the 200 block of East Missouri Street.

Ronald Mosely II was killed on Jan. 19. He's the man who shot one of his former co-workers at the West Side Walmart and held others hostage. Officers eventually entered and shot Mosley as he chased others through the store.

And on Dec. 16, 2022, police first Tased and then shot and killed 47-year-old Mauricio Cisneros as he sat in his kitchen in the 1300 block of North Third Avenue, going through what appeared to be a mental health episode. Police said he was armed with a knife.

