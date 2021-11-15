Evansville police investigating homicide of female

EVANSVILLE — Police are investigating a reported homicide that occurred on the city's southeast side.

According to Evansville police spokeswoman Taylor Merriss, investigators were called to the 3200 block of Vann Park Boulevard at 7:15 a.m. Monday. The victim, who hasn't been publicly identified, is a female, she said.

EPD plans to put out a news release with more details later Monday afternoon, Merriss said.

This story will be updated.

