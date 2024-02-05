Evansville police investigating Monday morning shooting

EVANSVILLE — Early Sunday morning, Evansville police officers discovered an unknown suspect who reportedly shot a man in the head, leaving him injured but still alive.

The officers located the victim inside a parked vehicle just after 12:50 a.m. near the West Lloyd Expressway's intersection with Lemcke Avenue after a passenger dialed 911, according to an Evansville Police Department spokesperson.

The passenger told dispatchers a suspect had fired three shots, at least one of which struck the vehicle's driver in the head, police records state.

Officials had not publicly identified the driver as of Monday afternoon nor provided an update as to his injuries.

But the victim was "conscious" and "alert" while paramedics tended to their injuries early Sunday morning, EPD Sgt. Anna Gray said.

"The victim did not provide any suspect information and no arrests have been made at this time," Gray wrote in a subsequent news release. "If anyone has information in reference to this ongoing investigation, please contact the Evansville Police Adult Investigation Unit at 812-436-7979 or the EPD Tip Line at 812-436-6194."

This is a developing story.

