Evansville police issue warrant for man accused in road rage shooting

EVANSVILLE – Police have issued a warrant for a Newburgh man they believe shot another motorist four times after an apparent road-rage incident Thursday evening on Evansville's East Side.

On Monday, investigators filed preliminary charges of attempted murder and multiple counts of battery and criminal recklessness against 29-year-old Anthony Tyrone Stone, of Newburgh.

In the probable cause affidavit, police say Stone shot multiple 9 mm rounds into another motorist's car Thursday after the victim claimed Stone cut him off at a four-way stop near the McDonald's and Boot Barn at North Green River Road in Evansville.

The driver of that car, an adult male, was struck four times: once in the lower arm; once near his left knee; and twice in his "upper back and left shoulder area," the affidavit reads. He was reportedly stable enough to speak to police and identify Stone in a photo lineup, police said.

A male relative of the driver was riding in the passenger seat and was grazed by a bullet but not hospitalized. The other three people in the car, including a 9-year-old girl, weren't injured.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, Stone hadn't been arrested. His warrant was filed Monday, according to court records, and is also listed on the Vanderburgh County jail website.

What the affidavit says

According to the affidavit, the shooting victim was driving away from Buffalo Wild Wings in the 700 block of North Green River Road just after 6 p.m. Thursday when he reached the four-way stop in that shopping district. He told police that when it was his turn to enter the intersection, a dark-colored SUV cut him off.

During an interview at the hospital after the shooting, he told police he yelled "(expletive) you" at the SUV's driver and honked his horn. He eventually turned and stopped at the stoplight at the intersection with Green River Road when the man in the SUV exited his vehicle and approached the car.

Local news: Evansville will sell 6 miles of streets to help pay for updates to Ford Center

The victim described the man as a young Black male with a diamond chain necklace and a light-colored cast on one of his arms.

The man in the SUV reportedly said "something to the effect of, 'What do you want to do?'" the affidavit reads. "(The shooting victim) believed the Black male was concealing a firearm, so he used the door to hit the Black male, believing he was in imminent danger.

"(The driver) said that the Black male then pulled out a firearm and shot at (him) several times."

How police located the suspect

According to the affidavit, police obtained video surveillance footage from the nearby McDonald's. It reportedly showed the scene just as the victim had described it: his car sitting at the four-way stop; the dark-colored SUV cutting him off; and a man in an SUV exiting the vehicle and "rapidly" walking toward the victim's car.

The shooting itself isn't captured on the footage. But "shortly after the offender exited the camera view, I heard four distinctive shots," the affidavit reads.

Other detectives who responded to the scene were told the SUV then went south before turning east on Virginia Street. One of EPD's Flock cameras later captured a dark blue Nissan Pathfinder that had recently passed through the intersection of Covert and Vann avenues, about three miles from the incident. The affidavit doesn't say if the vehicle went through the intersection before or after the shooting.

Local news: Son accused of killing mother, leaving her body in abandoned Evansville home

Police tracked the Pathfinder to a woman living in Newburgh. During an interview a day after the shooting, the woman reportedly identified Stone as her significant other and said he and other members of her family did have access to the car. However, she claimed the vehicle was parked at her house Thursday evening and that she was the only one "who had control of the keys." She also told police she had taken a different vehicle to work the day of the shooting, but had returned home between 6 and 6:30 p.m.

She also reportedly said Stone was out of town due to a "family situation" the day she was interviewed, and that she was unsure if he had driven the vehicle the day of the shooting.

Detectives reviewed multiple Facebook accounts reportedly linked to Stone, who they were familiar with "from past incidents." They reportedly found multiple videos showing Stone wearing a cast on his arm, as well as a necklace that matched the shooting victim's description. They also say they discovered a picture of Stone "in what appears to be a blue Nissan vehicle."

Police later compiled a photo lineup that included images of Stone and showed them to the shooting victim. According to the affidavit, the shooting victim singled out Stone.

"(The shooting victim) informed me that he was '110 percent sure' that the subject he selected in the photo lineup was the person who had shot him."

Stone faces nine charges stemming from the shooting: one count of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon, Level 5 felonies; one count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony; and five counts of criminal recklessness, all Level 6 felonies.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville police issue warrant for man accused in road rage shooting