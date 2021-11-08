Evansville police: Juvenile who posted threatening messages over Snapchat arrested

A juvenile suspect who allegedly made threatening posts regarding Harrison and Bosse high schools has been arrested by Evansville Police, a news release from the agency said.

In a message sent Friday by Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. officials, it was announced that Harrison administrators had been made aware of "a threatening Snapchat message from an unknown sender."

Though the messages apparently did not specifically mention Evansville, the school's administration said they immediately notified law enforcement.

The EPD's news release stated the suspect had confessed to making threatening posts on Snapchat about both Harrison High School and Bosse High School.

The suspect is charged with three counts of Level 5 felony intimidation, which carries a maximum penalty of six years imprisonment and up to $10,000 in fines in Indiana.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Juvenile who threatened Harrison High over Snapchat arrested