Evansville police: Man found dead after apparent stabbing

EVANSVILLE – An Evansville man is dead after an apparent stabbing in the Jacobsville area Friday afternoon.

As of Saturday morning, the victim hadn't been publicly identified. Two people and a "person of interest" were taken into custody, Evansville police spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray said, but no arrests have been made.

According to Gray, officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of East Michigan Street just after 3 p.m. and found an adult male with a "wound and blood on his face."

"The victim was already deceased and beyond help," the release states.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's office will release the victim's name at a later time.

This story will be updated.

