Evansville police say a man kicked in a door, fatally shot person at South Side home

Evansville police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city's South Side that happened Saturday night, and say no arrest has been made.

According to a news release from the department, officers were sent to a home in the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive at 10:50 p.m. on a report that a man had been shot.

Officers found a man inside the home with a gunshot wound to the chest. According to the release, officers tried to administer life-saving measures until paramedics could arrive, but the man died at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Police were told the shooter had kicked in the victim's front door and then shot him. The suspect is described in the news release as a "heavy-set Black male," around 5-feet-8-inches to 5-feet-10-inches tall, with long dreads/braids pulled back into a ponytail. He had gold-colored teeth, was wearing a red shirt and had glasses. He was possibly driving a sport utility vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the EPD Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-7979.

